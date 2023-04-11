BJP leader among 50 held for clashes in Jharkhand city

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are also in force in the area, where brick-batting and arson had taken place between two groups on Sunday evening, they said

Cops at the site where several shops and vehicles were set ablaze in a clash between two groups, in Jamshedpur, on Sunday night. Pic/PTI

The police said on Monday that they have arrested over 50 people in connection with violence following the alleged desecration of a religious flag at Shastrinagar in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are also in force in the area, where brick-batting and arson had taken place between two groups on Sunday evening, they said.

“Over 50 people, including state BJP leader Abhay Singh, have been arrested and further investigation is underway,” SSP Prabhat Kumar said, adding that

adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

Locals also complained of disruption of internet services, but there was no official comment on it.

Tension had been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found a piece of meat wrapped in a Ram Navami flag, police said.

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav had Sunday said some anti-social elements were trying to disturb peace.

Also read: Shah in Arunachal, China says ‘not good for peace’

Meanwhile, shops and other commercial establishments remained closed at most of the places in major cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday in the wake of the state-wide bandh called by right wing organisations against communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district two days back.

10 held for attack on people offering namaz in Haryana

A group of men armed with lathis allegedly barged into a mosque in a village in Haryana’s Sonipat, attacked people offering namaz and vandalised the place, police said on Monday. At least six people were injured in the Sunday evening attack in the mosque in Sandal Kalan village, they said. Police have arrested 10 people for the “unprovoked attack”. An additional police force was deployed after the incident but the situation is peaceful in the village now, a Sonipat cop told PTI on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever