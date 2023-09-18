BJP leader asks civic officials to blacklist contractor for failing to complete projects under AMRUT

The company, which was appointed to complete the works, has left them incomplete despite receiving advance payment from the civic body, the BJP leader said

Hansraj Ahir. Pic/official website

Senior BJP leader and chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes, Hansraj Ahir has directed civic officials in Maharashtra's Chandrapur to send a proposal to the government to blacklist the contractor who failed to complete projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Ahir held a review meeting with civic officials on Saturday after receiving several complaints about the incomplete works.

Due to the irresponsibility and lack of planning by the civic authorities and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradikaran, the projects under AMRUT, which were to be completed by 2021, are still not completed, Hansraj Ahir said in a release.

It is a serious matter that people are not getting water despite the expenditure of Rs 240 crore under AMRUT, he said.

The company, which was appointed to complete the works, has left them incomplete despite receiving advance payment from the civic body, he said, adding that action should be taken to blacklist the company.

