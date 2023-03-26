BJP leader Giriraj Singh, 22 others acquitted by Bihar court in 9-year-old rail blockade case

A court in Bihar on Saturday acquitted senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh and 22 others accused in a case related to the staging of a rail blockade in 2014

Representative Image

A court in Bihar on Saturday acquitted senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh and 22 others accused in a case related to the staging of a rail blockade in 2014.

The special MP-MLA court of Muzaffarpur gave relief to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Vaishali MP Veena Devi, 2 former ministers and others who were acquitted in this matter due to a lack of evidence.

In March 2014, a state-wide "rail roko" campaign was launched by BJP leaders against the Congress-led Union Government for not granting special category status to Bihar. A case was registered in this case in Sonpur. The case was later transferred from Sonpur to Muzaffarpur court.

Also Read: BJP appoints four new state unit presidents, banks on OBC face in Bihar

Giving information about the whole case, the defence advocate Ashok Kumar, while talking to the media said, "A total of 27 people were named in this case and out of them 23 were accused. All of them were acquitted as no evidence was found against them".

Earlier on the occasion of Bihar's founding day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on March 22 demanded "special status" for the state.

While addressing an event on the occasion of 111th Bihar Divas, Nitish Kumar said, "Though Bihar is still in the grip of poverty, it has been making development strides every year. Bihar must be accorded a special status. We have been demanding it from the Centre".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.