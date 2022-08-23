BJP leader, ex-'Bigg Boss' contestant Sonali Phogat, 42, dies in Goa

A former TikTok star, Phogat had joined the BJP in 2019

Sonali Phogat

BJP leader from Haryana's Hisar and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, party leaders said on Tuesday.

"She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa," Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told PTI.

A former TikTok star, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly election from Adampur in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress.

Capt Bhupender, district president of the Hisar BJP said, "Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack".

