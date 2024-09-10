The two leaders joined the AAP in the presence of its Haryana chairman, Sushil Gupta, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Sunil Rao and Satish Yadav join AAP/ X

Listen to this article BJP leaders Sunil Rao, Satish Yadav join AAP ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections x 00:00

As the deadline for filing candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections approaches, BJP heavyweights Sunil Rao and Satish Yadav have shifted to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The two leaders joined the AAP in the presence of its Haryana chairman, Sushil Gupta, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Gupta spoke at the occasion and greeted the new members, expressing confidence in their future with the party, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are joining AAP with strength and I wish them for their brighter future. Today, they decided in Rewari to join AAP and move ahead on the policies of Arvind Kejriwal...I welcome all of them. I assure them that they will get respect here," said Gupta.

According to the ANI report, Sanjay Singh stated that Sunil Rao is the brother-in-law of actor Rajkumar Rao and emphasised the AAP's commitment to Haryana's five guarantees, which include free education, medical treatment, and job opportunities. These measures have proven successful in Delhi, and the AAP intends to emulate them in Haryana if elected.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Sunil Rao is the younger member of our party. He is a brother-in-law of film actor Rajkumar Rao. So, he belongs to that family. AAP will pour its strength into each seat and will try to win. The five guarantees of Arvind Kejriwal which include free education and free medical treatment, employment to youth, etc, are the dream that came true in Delhi, now we have to make true it in Haryana too."

Singh also questioned the BJP's governance during the last decade, specifically its handling of farmer protests and youth employment through the Agniveer plan, the report added.

Meanwhile, Sushil Gupta, the AAP Haryana chairman, remarked that Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP are emerging as a viable alternative in the state, with an emphasis on good governance, employment, and social welfare. He stated that many people from other political parties, including the BJP, now saw their future with AAP.

"Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) is emerging as an alternative in Haryana -- a new politics, politics of work, politics of employment, drug-free Haryana, fearless Haryana, corruption-free Haryana with 24-hour electricity and water, jobs for every youth, security of women, and respect for farmers. Whoever is influenced by the politics of Arvind Kejriwal, be it someone from the BJP or any other political party, is looking for possibilities within AAP and they are seeing their future here," Gupta said.