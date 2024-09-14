Speculation regarding Khadse's comeback to the BJP increased after the party renominated his daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse, as a Lok Sabha candidate and appointed her as a Union Minister of State after her election success

Devendra Fadnavis/ File Photo

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, has announced that the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will decide whether to re-induct NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse into the party following the ongoing Ganesh festival. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur International Airport, Fadnavis stated that the BJP would consult with its leadership on the topic and that any conclusion reached would be respected reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, speculation regarding Khadse's comeback to the BJP increased after the party renominated his daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse, as a Lok Sabha candidate and appointed her as a Union Minister of State after her election success. Despite Khadse's prior expressed eagerness to rejoin the party, no official announcement on his reinduction has been issued.

"Whatever decision the BJP's central leadership takes will be accepted. We will hold talks with the party leadership and a decision will be made after the ongoing Ganesh festival," said Fadnavis according to the PTI report.

Khadse, a former BJP leader, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in October 2020 after leaving the BJP, accusing Fadnavis of attempting to end his political career. In a recent interview, Khadse mentioned that senior BJP leaders had encouraged him to return, and during a meeting with BJP President JP Nadda, he was welcomed back into the party, the PTI report added.

Reportedly, Fadnavis also discussed the government's decision to increase the customs duty on crude and refined sunflower and soybean oils, emphasising the benefits to farmers. The Centre has raised the basic customs duty on crude palm, soybean, and sunflower oil to 20 per cent, and on refined oils to 32.5 per cent. Additionally, export duties on onions have been reduced from 40 per cent to 20 per cent, a move that Fadnavis believes will support onion farmers.

In light of these decisions, Fadnavis praised the Modi government for its efforts to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce, particularly soybean, onion, and Basmati rice farmers. He added that these measures would indirectly benefit cotton growers as well.

Fadnavis also welcomed the renaming of Port Blair to Sri Vijaya Puram, calling it a necessary step to remove symbols of slavery. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the name change on Friday.

With PTI inputs