Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > News > India News > Article > BJP led Centre tripled inflation in past 9 years Raghav Chadha

BJP-led Centre tripled inflation in past 9 years: Raghav Chadha

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Chadha also cited the film 'Peepli Live' to express his disappointment over inflation in the country

BJP-led Centre tripled inflation in past 9 years: Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha. File pic

Listen to this article
BJP-led Centre tripled inflation in past 9 years: Raghav Chadha
x
00:00

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed on Wednesday that Delhi has the lowest cost of living in the entire country. 


"This is not something the Kejriwal government is saying, but it's what the report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation of the Central government is stating. According to the report, the national average inflation rate in the country is 6.83 per cent, while in Delhi, the inflation rate is only 3 per cent, which is less than half of the national average. In contrast, Rajasthan has 8.6 per cent, Haryana 8.2 per cent, Odisha 8.23 per cent, while Telangana has 8 per cent inflation rate," Chadha said. 


Chadha also cited the film 'Peepli Live' to express his disappointment over inflation in the country. 


"Everything, from medicines to education, has become expensive. The Modi government has set a record by setting the highest inflation rate in the last nine years. Due to uncontrollable inflation, basic necessities have become 24 per cent more expensive.

Also read: Mumbai: Haryana bizman accuses 8 from city of Rs 127-crore fraud

"Even items like milk, curd, rice, flour, tea, and coffee that were never taxed by the British are now being taxed by the Modi government. In this era of declining income and rising inflation, people need a ration card instead of an Aadhaar card," Chadha stated. 

Chadha added, "In the past nine years, the Modi government has made essential food items so expensive by imposing taxes that by the end of the month, an ordinary person's pocket is empty, causing them a lot of disappointment and sorrow. Even during this period of inflation, Delhi remains the only state that has been spared from inflation."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Raghav Chadha arvind kejriwal bharatiya janata party aam aadmi party news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK