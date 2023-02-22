Breaking News
Mumbai’s favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar
Mumbai Crime: The scamsters who targetted rich held
Mumbai: Juhu residents take the fight online, give alternatives
Mumbai Crime: Promised a job, woman sold for marriage at Rs 2L by insta friend
HSC exam begins in state with errors in the question paper

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > BJP like a class bully respects no one says Rahul Gandhi

BJP like a 'class bully', respects no one, says Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 22 February,2023 03:21 PM IST  |  Shillong
PTI |

Top

Addressing a poll rally in Shillong, Rahul Gandhi also attacked the TMC, alleging that the party was fighting the elections in Meghalaya to ensure that the BJP comes to power in the northeastern state

BJP like a 'class bully', respects no one, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Pic


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was like a "class bully" that respects no one as it thinks that it knows everything.


Addressing a poll rally in Shillong, Gandhi also attacked the TMC, alleging that the party was fighting the elections in Meghalaya to ensure that the BJP comes to power in the northeastern state.



"The BJP-RSS is like a class bully who thinks he knows everything, understands everything and has no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively," he said.


He said the Congress would not let the BJP harm Meghalaya's language, culture and history.

Also Read: Absence of democratic system in Jammu and Kashmir causing hardship to people: Rahul Gandhi

Pointing to the traditional jacket he was wearing, Gandhi told the rally, "I am wearing it as a sign of respect for your culture and tradition. My actions reflect this jacket. But, if I was to come here, as the prime minister does, put on this jacket and attack your religion, culture, history and language -- I would be insulting you."

In the same breath, Gandhi also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, raising the incidents of violence and scams in West Bengal.

"You know the history of the TMC -- the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power," he alleged.

Gandhi also alleged that Conrad K Sangma-led MDA government in the state was involved in corruption.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

rahul gandhi meghalaya bharatiya janata party india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK