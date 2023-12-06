BJP makes false promises before elections: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Wednesday lashed out at BJP calling it the "biggest pickpocket" in the country and for bluffing voters before elections

Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday lashed out at BJP calling it the "biggest pickpocket" in the country and for bluffing voters before elections.

Talking to reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for north Bengal, she said central agencies repeatedly visit the state to get "political food" for the saffron party.

"They (BJP) are the biggest pickpockets in the country and people have suffered the most due to this. Their promises to transfer Rs 15 lakh to each person's account, then demonetisation, and then the sudden stop to free ration during the pandemic. They bluff people making false promises before the elections," Banerjee said.

"We (TMC) are unlike them," she asserted.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh getting funds even after the deletion of a large number of fake job cards, Banerjee wondered why the Centre was not disbursing dues for 100 days' work scheme to West Bengal.

On Giriraj Singh's advice to her to meet Narendra Modi to get the dues of West Bengal, the chief minister said that she has already met the prime minister thrice and has sought time for another appointment.

