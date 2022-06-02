BJP MP asks Gandhis to declare wealth after ED summons in National Herald case

Notably, the agency had closed the case in 2015 and the reopening of the case followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case

Sonia Gandhi. File Pic

After the Enforcement Directorate issued summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Thursday asked them to declare their wealth.

Notably, the agency had closed the case in 2015 and the reopening of the case followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

Rahul was asked by the Agency to join the probe on June 2 while Sonia Gandhi on June 8. However, Rahul did not show up for the probe on Thursday as he is out of the country.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "No criminal admits that he is a criminal. If they are innocent, why are they worrying? What is the source of income of the Gandhi family? They should tell the country about their wealth."

Responding to Congress' charge against the BJP of playing 'vendetta politics', Yadav said that strict punishment should be given to those indulging in corruption.

"Every criminal says this. The ones who are indulged in corruption should be punished and they should be given strict punishment," he said.

"We have completed eight years at the Centre, but not a single allegation of corruption has been levelled against any minister. The BJP works on zero tolerance to corruption," Yadav added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party over its poor performance in the Assembly elections concluded early this year, the BJP MP said that the grand old party is "vanishing".

"Congress is vanishing from the political sphere completely. Nobody would like to sit in a sinking ship. Therefore the leaders are leaving the party and this rush is on the rise," he said.

"Nehru-Gandhi family is solely responsible for the present condition of the Congress party. Why does it not leave the party leadership?" Yadav asked.

