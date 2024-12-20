Recently, in a show of support for the people of Palestine, the Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi holds a bag with a message of '1984 riots' to hand it to Congress leader Praiyanka Gandhi, at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article BJP MP gifts '1984' bag to Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament corridors x 00:00

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday gifted a bag with "1984" written on it in red to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reported news agency PTI.

This comes days after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried bags with messages on Palestine and Bangladesh written on it to the Parliament.

Sarangi, the BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, gave the bag to Vadra in the corridor of Parliament. She handed the bag to the Congress MP while she was walking in the Parliament corridor. Vadra took the bag from Sarangi and walked on, reported PTI.

The BJP leader said that this is also an issue that the Wayanad MP should raise through her tote bags. The bag had “1984 riots” written on it, as per PTI.

In a show of support for the people of Palestine, the Congress leader had carried a bag to Parliament on Monday that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it.

The Congress MP was later on Tuesday seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written "Bangladesh Ke Hindu Aur Isaiyon Ke Saath Khade Ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh), reported PTI.

Priyanka Gandhi likely to be in parliament panel for 'One Nation, One Election' bill

Members of Parliament (MPs) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari are set to be among the Congress representatives in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election' bill, reported news agency PTI.

Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress and P Wilson of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are also expected to be its members, PTI stated.

The committee is expected to have 21 MPs from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. The panel will see a majority of representatives from BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and its allies owing to their numerical superiority in Parliament.

MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Thakur and PP Chaudhary are being considered for the panel from the party. Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Sanjay Jha of the Janata Dal (United), both allies of BJP, may also be included as members.

Other representatives from the Congress for the joint committee of Parliament are Sukhdeo Bhagat and Randeep Surjewala. TMC leader Saket Gokhale and TM Selvaganapathi of DMK are also expected to be part of the panel, as per PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)