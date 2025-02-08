BJP MP Jagdambika Pal predicts loss for Atishi, Kejriwal, and Sisodia in Delhi polls

Pal also remarked that it would be the first time that a sitting CM (Atishi), a former CM (Arvind Kejriwal), and a former Deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) will lose the elections

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal predicted that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will lose the upcoming elections as the counting of votes takes place on Saturday.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to return to power after more than two decades.

Most of the exit polls released on Wednesday have given the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders have said that exit polls have historically predicted the party winning fewer seats than it actually receives. They expressed confidence that the party will return to power.

Atishi, who is contesting from the Kalkaji seat, is up against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Alka Lamba of Congress. Arvind Kejriwal is facing BJP candidate Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit of Congress. Manish Sisodia is contesting from the Jangpura assembly constituency.

"...Tomorrow (Saturday is the result day...Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Atishi and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are going to lose the elections. I have been there during the campaigns for the Delhi Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal has made records of corruption. Now, this is going to be the first time the former CM, former Deputy CM and current CM is going to lose the elections," Pal told reporters here on Friday.

He also denied the allegations of poaching of AAP candidates.

"No one is going to call their MLAs. They are making allegations due to their disappointment. They have accepted their defeat," he said, referring to the AAP.

Polling for the 70-member legislative assembly was held on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the AAP dominated by winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight seats.

