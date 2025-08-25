“It is like running a bulldozer on democracy,” the Congress chief said

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that after “vote chori”, the BJP is now engaged in “satta chori” by bringing bills to “topple opposition governments within 30 days” and “destabilise democracy” by using arrest as a weapon.

Kharge claimed that the bills take away the right of citizens to form or remove their elected government and give that power to institutions like ED-CBI. “It is like running a bulldozer on democracy,” the Congress chief said.

“This is like running a bulldozer on democracy,” he claimed. “With these bills, the BJP can topple opposition governments within 30 days, it can destabilise democracy by using arrest as a weapon,” Kharge further alleged.

“We have seen that out of 193 cases against opposition leaders, the ED action has resulted in conviction in only two cases. Many chief ministers and ministers were arrested and kept in jail for months. But now the CBI is saying that they do not have any evidence,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday had introduced in the Lok Sabha three Bills for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, drawing fierce protests from opposition MPs who tore up copies of the draft law and marched close to his seat shouting slogans. The bills were sent by the House to a Joint Committee of Parliament comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha for scrutiny.

