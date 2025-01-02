‘BJP planning to demolish places of worship in Delhi’

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 January,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
No immediate reaction was available from the BJP and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office on the chief minister's allegations

Delhi CM Atishi during a press conference, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Accusing the BJP of planning to demolish Hindu temples and a Buddhist religious place in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday said the AAP has on the other hand promised to provide Rs 18,000 monthly honorarium to the priests and granthis.


No immediate reaction was available from the BJP and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office on the chief minister's allegations.


Atishi on Tuesday wrote to the lieutenant governor and claimed that a 'Religious Committee' under him in its meeting on November 22 ordered for demolition of six religious structures, including Hindu temples and a Buddhist worship place, in different parts of the city.


The LG's office rebutted the chief minister's charge, accusing her of indulging in “cheap politics” and claimed that no place of worship was being demolished as no file in this regard was received by it.

Atishi termed the LG's office rebuttal as “complete lie” and showed a copy of the meeting. “The file of the Committee's order was sent to the BJP-led Centre's representative LG. The LG has given approval to the decision,” she claimed.

