BJP president labels Congress protests over ED summons to Sonia Gandhi as an 'attempt to hide the truth'

Updated on: 27 July,2022 01:41 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the ED for the third round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper

Police detain Congress leader Nana Patole during a protest against ED's interrogation of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Pic/ PTI


BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for its protests against the summoning of its party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, saying the opposition party thinks that one family is above the law.

Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the ED for the third round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Describing Congress protests as an "attempt to hide the truth,"


Nadda said "the Congress thinks that one family (Gandhis) is above the law. But this wouldn't work in this country as laws and rules are equal for all."

Also Read: Money-laundering law weaponised to target people: Congress as Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for 3rd day

He further said everybody is answerable in front of law, and the "Gandhis should answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law."

Underlining that the Supreme Court has upheld the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and jurisdiction of the ED, Nadda told reporters outside Parliament that, "The law is taking its own course and we all must respect the law of the land."

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on the one hand it (Congress) allegedly indulged in corruption and on the other hand it is creating ruckus in Parliament.

