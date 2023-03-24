BJP puts up ‘Kejriwal hatao’ posters, Delhi CM says ‘no objection’

The Delhi police arrested six people and registered several FIRs. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “People have put up posters against me in Delhi. I have no objection to this.

Posters of CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he has no objection to posters put up demanding his ouster and those behind it “should not be arrested”.

Posters reading “Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao” (Remove Kejriwal, Save Delhi) have been put up across the national capital by BJP leaders. This came a day after “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” posters appeared across the national capital. The Delhi police arrested six people and registered several FIRs. In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “People have put up posters against me in Delhi. I have no objection to this.

In a democracy, the public has every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested.” The posters against Kejriwal were put up by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accused Kejriwal of being “dishonest” and “corrupt”.

