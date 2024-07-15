Congress president questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NRA’s inaction and job claims, alleging deliberate neglect of youth’s reservation rights

The students protesting against the irregularities of NEET exam. File pic

Listen to this article ‘BJP-RSS destroyed education system’ x 00:00

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the BJP-RSS has taken up the task of "destroying the education system" and asked why has the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) not conducted a single exam in the last four years.

Kharge's reaction came on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Mumbai on Saturday emphasising that creation of eight crore new jobs in the last three to four years has "silenced" those spreading fake narratives about unemployment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, yesterday you were weaving a web of lies about providing jobs in Mumbai. I want to remind you again what you said while announcing NRA - National Recruitment Agency."

"In August 2020 you said - 'NRA will prove to be a boon for crores of youths. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple examinations and save precious time as well as resources. This will also give a big boost to transparency'," he posted.

"We have 3 questions - Why has the NRA not conducted a single exam in the last 4 years? Why despite providing a fund of R1,517.57 crore to NRA, only R58 crore has been spent so far in 4 years? NRA was formed for recruitment to government jobs. Was the NRA deliberately kept inactive so that SC, ST, OBC and EWS youth could be deprived of their reservation rights?" Kharge said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever