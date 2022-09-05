BJP-RSS spreading hatred and anger since 2014: Rahul

At ‘halla bol’ rally, Cong assails the Centre over inflation, unemployment; says govt undermining media, judiciary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of weakening the country by spreading fear and hatred, which he said will benefit India’s enemies, as the party tried to corner the government over the price rise issue with a massive rally here.

Launching an all-out attack on the Centre at the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at Ramlila Maidan here, he alleged since the BJP government has come there is pressure on institutions such as media, judiciary, Election Commission, and the government is undermining them.

He began his speech at the rally talking about the “hate and fear” in the country. “Hate is a form of fear,” he told the well-attended event. “When we say hate is increasing in the country, to say in a different way, fear is increasing in the country—fear of the future, fear of inflation, fear of unemployment and because of this hatred is increasing. Due to hate, the country is divided and is weakened. “BJP and RSS leaders divide country and deliberately spread fear,” he said.

Aims at industrialists

He said Modi was working 24 hours for benefitting two big industrialists. Under PM Modi, he said, two Indias are being created, one which belongs to the poor where no dream could be accomplished, and the other of a few big businessmen where every dream can be achieved.

Gandhi said the government did not allow the Opposition to speak in Parliament, and the “only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out”.

This is precisely why the Congress party is starting the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ this week, he said, adding this will help talk directly to people and discuss their issues.

‘PM taking India backwards’

“Narendra Modi is taking India backwards. Narendra Modi ji is spreading hatred, and fear,” he said. “This will benefit the country’s enemies, it will benefit China, it will benefit Pakistan but not India. The more hatred, anger and fear spread in India, the more it will be weakened.”

Gandhi accused Modi of “finishing India’s economic power, with unemployment touching a 40-year high”.

