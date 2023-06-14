Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is running away from elections due to the fear of losing its postal address in Kashmir

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article BJP scared of holding Assembly elections in J&K: Omar Abdullah x 00:00

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is running away from elections due to the fear of losing its postal address in Kashmir.

Talking to media on the side-lines of his condolence visit to Magam in north Kashmir, Omar said, “The fact is if BJP had strong footing in the region, assembly elections would have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir by now. These people are running away from the election because they know that they will lose badly in Kashmir as well as in Jammu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was accompanied by his political advisor’s Mudassar Shahmiri, Dr Muhammad Shafi and publicity secretary GM Mir Saqi on the condolence visit. Senior party leader Sheikh Muhammad Rafi, DDC members and local office bearers were also present on the occasion.

“The whole world wants to know what is going on in Jammu and Kashmir. If parliamentary elections can be held here, preparations for panchayat, municipal and DDC elections can be made, then why is the assembly election being avoided? People who are sitting as kings, have got power without election, these people are ruling here without any election and this is our misfortune,” Omar said.

He further said, “These people are well aware that if elections are held here, their addresses will not be found here, so these people are running away from the elections. If these people have the courage, they should hold the assembly elections along with the parliamentary elections.”

Also read: Ghulam Nabi Azad criticizes opposition's silence on Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

In response to another question, Omar strongly condemned the manhandling of the Tamil Nadu minister at the time of his arrest and said that this is not a new thing. "Such things are not unknown in the current era, it's the cost every opposition has to pay. Central government and their agencies should think about their behaviour.”