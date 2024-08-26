The altercation occurred in front of the Rama Hotel, where Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was staying during his two-day visit to the city.

A clash broke out between members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, on Monday. The altercation occurred in front of the Rama Hotel, where Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was staying during his two-day visit to the city. The situation escalated, prompting the police to use a mild lathi charge to restore order, reported ANI.

According to the report, the conflict began when BJP workers protested against Aaditya Thackeray’s visit, leading to a confrontation with Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters. The tensions followed a recent incident where Aaditya Thackeray’s supporters protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Aurangabad, Maharashtra. In response, BJP workers engaged in loud sloganeering, which was met with a similar reaction from Shiv Sena (UBT) members, resulting in the scuffle.

Aaditya Thackeray has been actively campaigning ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. The election, which will cover 288 constituencies, will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition—comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress—and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the polls, the ANI report added.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance saw significant success, securing 30 seats. On the other hand, the Maha Yuti alliance faced setbacks, winning only 17 seats, the report added.

Aaditya Thackeray shares glimpses of his visit

Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and shared glimpses of his visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and said that he is always energised by the people of the district.

"Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and its people always give me energy. When I came to Paithan for Maharashtra Swabhiman Sabha, I was overwhelmed by this warm welcome," he wrote in his tweet.