‘BJP stirring up communal tension in Bengal’

BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahto, who was accompanying Majumdar, was seen having heated arguments with the cops.

Security personnel conduct a route march amid tension in Hooghly district, West Bengal, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Prohibitory orders continued and internet services remained suspended overnight in some areas of the violence-hit Hooghly district in West Bengal. Police stopped BJP leaders from entering Rishra on Monday, with the chief minister accusing the saffron party of Police said the situation in Rishra and Srerampore areas in Hooghly district, where violent clashes broke out during Ram Navami procession on Sunday, was peaceful and under control.

“I am not being allowed to meet my injured party workers. The police are citing the prohibitory orders. The police can at least allow Mahato and me to enter. The police do not want to allow me as they want to hide the truth,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters. BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahto, who was accompanying Majumdar, was seen having heated arguments with the cops.

“The police are stopping us because we are from BJP but TMC MPs and MLAs are roaming free in the area. The government does not want the truth to come out. The violence was pre-planned,” he claimed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of deliberately taking out rallies in minority areas of the state without permission.



Mamata Banerjee, CM, West Bengal

“Why will there be Ram Navami processions for five days? You can organise several such rallies on the day it is celebrated. We will have no objection... But, do not carry arms with you,” Banerjee said. “They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas with such processions without permission. Yesterday, in Rishra, too, they took out rallies in which people were seen with arms,” she said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Court extends his bail till April 13

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Action is being taken against culprits, irrespective of their political affiliation or religion. The violence was a pre-planned conspiracy by BJP to disrupt communal harmony and peace in the state. It wants to secure votes at the cost of human lives.” BJP’s Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee demanded Banerjee’s resignation as the CM and the home minister, “alleging a pre-planned conspiracy to consolidate Muslim votes and to make the Muslims happy”. He also called for the Centre’s intervention and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence.

Kids at protest: CP gets NCPCR notice

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to the Howrah commissioner of police (CP) over “the use of children” for pelting stones during violence that erupted in Howrah’s Shibpur area. It has sought an inquiry and legal action against the perpetrators. The police chief has been instructed to submit the action taken report within two days of receipt of the letter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever