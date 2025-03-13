Other notable winners included senior BJP leader Rajiv Jain who won from Sonipat and Renu Bala Gupta from Karnal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Pic/@BJP4Haryana

Listen to this article BJP sweeps Haryana civic body polls x 00:00

The BJP’s mayoral candidates registered emphatic victories in nine of the 10 municipal corporations in Haryana on Wednesday in the recently held Mayoral elections. The Congress, which was looking to turn around its electoral fortunes after suffering a defeat in the 2024 Assembly polls, had to bite the dust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polls to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations—Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Yamunanagar—were held on March 2. The bypolls for the mayoral posts in Ambala and Sonipat and the elections for presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees were also held that day. For the Panipat Municipal Corporation, polling was held on March 9 to elect the mayor and 26 councillors.

The BJP candidates registered emphatic wins in Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Sonipat, defeating their nearest Congress rivals. The ruling party’s candidates were in a comfortable lead in Yamunanagar and Panipat. The mayoral candidates who registered victories with big margins included the BJP’s Faridabad nominee Parveen Joshi who won by over 3 lakh votes and Raj Rani from Gurugram who won by over 1.79 lakh votes.

Other notable winners included senior BJP leader Rajiv Jain who won from Sonipat and Renu Bala Gupta from Karnal.

9

No. of Mayoral seats BJP won

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever