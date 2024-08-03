BJP using central agencies to 'suppress' other leaders: Congress MLA on Rahul Gandhi's ED raid claims

He criticised PM Modi for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new 'Chakravyuh' had been created in the 21st century.

After Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) was planning a raid against him, party MLA Ramchandra Kadam alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using central agencies to 'suppress' other leaders.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's ED raid claims, Ramchandra Kadam, Congress MLA and CLP leader of Odisha, said, "Ever since the BJP has come to power, they have been using the central agencies to suppress other leaders. The people of the country are watching and they stand with Rahul Gandhi." On Friday, in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED 'insiders' tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms, @dir_ed. Chai and biscuits on me."

This follows Gandhi's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 29. Gandhi said farmers, workers, and youth across the nation are terrified. He criticised PM Modi for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new 'Chakravyuh' had been created in the 21st century.

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses. Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control India today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," he added.

The LoP said that the budget has stabbed the middle class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Prime Minister Modi. The LoP said that the 'Chakravyuh' that the central government has built is harming crores of people. The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

