Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > BJP wants to make India a country of Nathuram Godse Tejashwi Yadav slams Centre over BBC survey

BJP wants to make India a country of Nathuram Godse: Tejashwi Yadav slams Centre over BBC 'survey'

Updated on: 18 February,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Top

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Centre wants to send a message that anybody who "speaks against" the government would be dealt with

BJP wants to make India a country of Nathuram Godse: Tejashwi Yadav slams Centre over BBC 'survey'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. File Pic


Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over the survey at the BBC offices and alleged that the BJP is misusing the Central agencies and also attempting to make India a country of Nathuram Godse.


The RJD leader alleged that the Centre wants to send a message that anybody who "speaks against" the government would be dealt with.



"They (BJP) are misusing the Central agencies. They want to give a message that those who speak against them or speak the truth will be dealt with. You all know what happened with BBC. Everyone knows what happened in Gujarat. They want to make the country of Mahatma Gandhi a country of Nathuram Godse. They talk about Hindu Rashtra. But our diversity is our beauty," Tejashwi said addressing an event.


The I-T officials surveyed the UK-based broadcaster's offices over a charge of deliberate non-compliance with Indian laws, including transfer pricing rules and the diversion of profits illegally.

Also Read: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav advocates for caste-based survey in Jharkhand

Earlier, holding the Central government responsible for the nearly 60 hours long I-T survey, JD(U) leader Sunil Singh said this operation was a part of vindictive politics.

"I-T raids on BBC reflect that the central government misuses central agencies like Income Tax, CBI, and ED out of political vendetta," he said.

He added, "BBC is a press, and the press is a fourth pillar of democracy. This operation is an attack on democracy and the Central government is responsible for this."

The I-T survey on BBC offices in Mumbai's Kalina Santacruz and the national capital's KG Marg concluded on Thursday night.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

bharatiya janata party rashtriya janata dal bihar national news india India news patna

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK