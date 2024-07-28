The UP Police said that the incident seems to be a fallout of a land dispute

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly shot at and injured in Chandausi area of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, an official said, reported the PTI.

The UP Police said that the incident seems to be a fallout of a land dispute.

According to the PTI, on Saturday night, police received information about a person who had been shot at and lying injured on Bahjoi Road, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said.

The police reached the spot and rushed Prem Pal (55) from Chandausi to the district hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Moradabad, the police officer said.

According to the Gunawat, Lal, a worker of the BJP's local unit, has injury marks on his shoulder because of the bullet shot from behind.

Based on Lal's complaint against three persons -- Dilip, Shyam Lal and Hemant -- an FIR has been registered and the accused have been taken into custody, the SP said.

They are being interrogated, the police officer said, adding that prima facie the incident appears to be a fall out of a land dispute.

Cops arrest four in Thane firing case, cite professional rivalry in attack on doctor's car

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested four people in connection with the Thane firing case and cited professional rivalry in attack on doctors car, an official said, reported the PTI.

A police official said on Sunday that four persons were arrested for allegedly firing at the car of a doctor in Murbad in Thane district.

The car of Dr Ravishankar Pal, who owns a hospital in Saralgaon, was fired upon by unidentified persons on July 1, the Murbad police station official said.

"We found the firing was a fallout of professional rivalry between two doctors. Our probe zeroed in on main accused Dr Ramchandra Bhoir, who is on the run," he said, according to the PTI.

Four persons identified as Suresh Okhore, Bhushan Pawar, Gaurav Tungar and Dnyaneshwar Sable were held on Saturday, while one Vijay Wagh is wanted in the case, the official added, as per the PTI.

He added that further investigations in the matter were going on.

(with PTI inputs)