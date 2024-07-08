BJP's conspiracy to destroy Delhi govt schools failed: Atishi after Delhi Lt Gov orders halt in teachers' transfer

Earlier on July 4, Delhi Education Minister Atishi wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and directed him to immediately withdraw the transfer order of teachers issued on July 2

Atishi. Pic/PTI

Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader, Atishi on Sunday said that the BJP's conspiracy to destroy Delhi government schools has failed.

Her remarks came after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena ordered a temporary halt to the transfer of 5000 Delhi government school teachers.

"On 2nd July, BJP, through its LG, transferred 5000 teachers of Delhi government schools... 5000 teachers were transferred because these are the teachers who have transformed Delhi government schools in the last 10 years with Arvind Kejriwal's government... The teachers who were working hard in their respective schools for 10 years, BJP, through its LG, got those 5000 teachers transferred overnight," Atishi said.

"I had promised the people of Delhi, parents and teachers that Arvind Kejriwal's government will not let any harm happen to Delhi schools... BJP and its Lieutenant Governor had to take back the transfer of these 5000 teachers...BJP's conspiracy to destroy Delhi government schools failed," she added.

The Delhi Education Minister also asked to immediately hold on to any further compulsory transfers of teachers merely because they have completed 10 years in a particular school.

"Under clause 16 of this circular, all those teachers who have served for more than 10 years in the same schools were directed to compulsorily apply for transfer, failing which, they will be transferred to any school by the DoE," said Atishi, adding that nearly 5,000 teachers who did not apply for any transfer were transferred to other schools invoking this contentious clause.

The Delhi Education Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the errant officers who willfully defied the direction dated July 1, 2024, concerning the implementation of compulsory transfer of teachers merely because they have completed 10 years in a particular school, and to Initiate Vigilance Inquiry against corruption and malpractice, if any, in the transfer matter of teachers.

