BJP’s foundation day: List of Presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 1980 to 2023

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, after leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party to launch a new party
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP members on the party's foundation day on Thursday. The party will also push its campaign for his reelection in the next year's Lok Sabha polls with wall-writing across the country during the day.
Following is the list of BJP presidents and their tenure since its inception:
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1980
- Lal Krishna Advani 1986
- Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi 1990
- Lal Krishna Advani 1992
- Kushabhau Thakre 1998
- Bangaru Laxman 2000
- K. Jana Krishnamurthy 2001
- M. Venkaiah Naidu 2002
- M. Venkaiah Naidu 2004
- Lal Krishna Advani 27th Oct. 2004 to 31st Dec.2006
- Rajnath Singh 1st Jan. 2006-2009
- Nitin Gadkari Elected on 19th Dec. 2009 to 23th Jan. 2013 (for the term 2010-13)
- Rajnath Singh Elected on 23rd Jan. 2013 (for the term 2013-15)
- Amit Shah 2014-2020
- Jagat Prakash Nadda - Present