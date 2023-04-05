Breaking News
BJP’s foundation day: List of Presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 1980 to 2023

Updated on: 05 April,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, after leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party to launch a new party

BJP’s foundation day: List of Presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 1980 to 2023

Representative image


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP members on the party's foundation day on Thursday. The party will also push its campaign for his reelection in the next year's Lok Sabha polls with wall-writing across the country during the day.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, after leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party to launch a new party.


Also Read: BJP foundation day: Know how the party was formed?



Following is the list of BJP presidents and their tenure since its inception:


  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1980
  • Lal Krishna Advani    1986
  • Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi    1990
  • Lal Krishna Advani    1992
  • Kushabhau Thakre    1998
  • Bangaru Laxman    2000
  • K. Jana Krishnamurthy    2001
  • M. Venkaiah Naidu    2002
  • M. Venkaiah Naidu    2004
  • Lal Krishna Advani    27th Oct. 2004 to 31st Dec.2006
  • Rajnath Singh    1st Jan. 2006-2009
  • Nitin Gadkari    Elected on 19th Dec. 2009 to 23th Jan. 2013 (for the term 2010-13)
  • Rajnath Singh    Elected on 23rd Jan. 2013 (for the term 2013-15)
  • Amit Shah 2014-2020
  • Jagat Prakash Nadda - Present

