BJP’s foundation day: List of Presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party from 1980 to 2023

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, after leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party to launch a new party

Representative image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP members on the party's foundation day on Thursday. The party will also push its campaign for his reelection in the next year's Lok Sabha polls with wall-writing across the country during the day.



The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, after leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party to launch a new party.

Also Read: BJP foundation day: Know how the party was formed?

Following is the list of BJP presidents and their tenure since its inception:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1980

Lal Krishna Advani 1986

Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi 1990

Lal Krishna Advani 1992

Kushabhau Thakre 1998

Bangaru Laxman 2000

K. Jana Krishnamurthy 2001

M. Venkaiah Naidu 2002

M. Venkaiah Naidu 2004

Lal Krishna Advani 27th Oct. 2004 to 31st Dec.2006

Rajnath Singh 1st Jan. 2006-2009

Nitin Gadkari Elected on 19th Dec. 2009 to 23th Jan. 2013 (for the term 2010-13)

Rajnath Singh Elected on 23rd Jan. 2013 (for the term 2013-15)

Amit Shah 2014-2020

Jagat Prakash Nadda - Present