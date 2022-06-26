Breaking News
BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi wrests Rampur Lok Sabha seat from SP, wins by over 40,000 votes

Updated on: 26 June,2022 03:46 PM IST  |  Lucknow
Lodhi defeated SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who had won from the constituency in 2019

Representative image. Pic/Istock


BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi on Sunday wrested the Rampur parliamentary seat from the Samajwadi Party, defeating his nearest rival by over 42,000 votes in a bypoll.

"Lodhi has won by over 42,000 votes," Rampur District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar after giving the winning certificate to Lodhi.




Lodhi defeated SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who had won from the constituency in 2019.


The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Azam Khan following his election to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"This is a victory of the people of Rampur," Lodhi said, adding that he would now work as their "chowkidar".

