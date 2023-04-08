Breaking News
Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark
Messages sent to IAS officer against tree cutting at Aarey not offensive: High court
Mumbai water cut: Ambawadi locals try to save every precious drop
Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > BJPs Kashmir policy emperors new clothes but Kashmiris can see the emperor is naked PDP

BJP's Kashmir policy emperor's new clothes, but Kashmiris can see the emperor is naked: PDP

Updated on: 08 April,2023 05:12 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

"Naya Kashmir and BJP's Kashmir policy are like the emperor's new clothes. The press, judiciary and civil society have no option but to praise them while Kashmiris can see all too well that the emperor is naked,"

BJP's Kashmir policy emperor's new clothes, but Kashmiris can see the emperor is naked: PDP

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti, file photo/PTI


The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kashmir policy and its "naya Kashmir" rhetoric are like the emperor's new clothes that the judiciary and civil society have no option but to praise.


In its monthly newsletter, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said in BJP's "naya Kashmir", a conman like Kiran Patel visits the valley flanked by security personnel while journalist Asif Sultan is jailed for doing his job.



Patel was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar last month for allegedly posing as an additional secretary in the central government and enjoying security cover, besides other hospitality.


"Naya Kashmir and BJP's Kashmir policy are like the emperor's new clothes. The press, judiciary and civil society have no option but to praise them while Kashmiris can see all too well that the emperor is naked," the party said.

Also read: Thane: Fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Bhiwandi; 20 rescued, none hurt

"Does it really surprise you that people like Kiran Patel get away scot-free at a time when Kashmiris are jailed for something as frivolous as anti-establishment tweets? Another exemplary Kashmiri journalist is behind bars and this time it's Irfan Mehraj.

"But GOI (government of India) has gift wrapped and repackaged it as 'Naya Kashmir' so that any opposing narrative can be dismissed as people that don't want to see peace and progress in Kashmir," the party said.

The PDP said if the Centre is emulating North Korea "then the uncomfortable muffled silence of the Kashmiris can very well be interpreted as the unprecedented peace".

"Naya Kashmir is probably BJP's greatest achievement, it's how they gaslit us all into believing that the abrogation and everything that followed was imperative to peace and progress," it said.

The party said it's almost as though the abrogation was a "genius masterstroke, one that somehow managed to elude every single regime that preceded them". 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
jammu and kashmir kashmir bharatiya janata party mehbooba mufti srinagar news India news india national news PTI

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK