BJP’s Pawan Singh backs out of LS polls

Updated on: 04 March,2024 05:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi/Kolkata
Agencies |

Top

The TMC was quick to mock the BJP by saying it surrendered the seat even before the commencement of the election campaign

BJP's Pawan Singh backs out of LS polls

BJP leader Pawan Singh


Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh withdrew his name from the Lok Sabha poll contest from Asansol seat in West Bengal on Sunday, a day after the BJP named him as its candidate from the constituency currently represented by Trinamool Congress’s Shatrughan Sinha.


The TMC was quick to mock the BJP by saying it surrendered the seat even before the commencement of the election campaign.


In a post on X, Singh thanked the BJP leadership for his candidature but added that he will not be able to contest from Asansol “due to some reason”.


Though he did not specify the reason behind his decision, his candidature had drawn criticism from the TMC, which is in power in West Bengal, which alleged that many of his songs were crude and depicted women, including those from the state, in a vulgar way.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee shared Singh’s post on X and said, “The INDOMITABLE SPIRIT AND POWER OF THE PEOPLE OF WEST BENGAL.”

