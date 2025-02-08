BJP’s Verma, Marwah emerge giant-slayers

In a fierce triangular contest in the New Delhi seat, Verma secured 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal trailed behind with 25,999 votes

Parvesh Verma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal, celebrates outside a counting centre in Delhi. Pic/PTI

BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Tarvinder Singh Marwah emerged as the biggest giant-slayers in the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections, defeating AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the New Delhi and Jangpura constituencies respectively.

In a fierce triangular contest in the New Delhi seat, Verma secured 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal trailed behind with 25,999 votes. Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit finished third with 4,568 votes. Verma, a two-time MP from West Delhi, had launched his campaign against Kejriwal even before BJP officially declared his candidature, positioning himself as the chief challenger to the former three-time Delhi chief minister.

His victory over Kejriwal not only boosts his stature as one of the BJP’s most prominent Jat leaders in the capital but also strengthens his position as a potential contender for the chief minister’s post. Verma, a management graduate, has been active in politics since his youth, beginning with the RSS before rising through the BJP’s ranks. Son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, he said the result is “victory of the people of the national capital”. “This mandate is a clear message that people want honest, transparent and development-driven politics,” Verma said.

