‘BJP’s victory comes with NRC, uniform civil code’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a road show at Gubbi in Tumkur district, on Monday. Pic/PTI

In its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, the ruling BJP on Monday promised implementation of uniform civil code (UCC), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), free cooking gas cylinders for BPL families and ‘Atal’ food centres.

“We will introduce the NRC in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the state,” the manifesto said.

“The Constitution (of India) allows us to move in the direction of UCC. ‘Justice to all; appeasement to none’ is our policy”, BJP National Present J P Nadda said.

The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).

The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families—one each during the months of

‘Yugadi’, ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and ‘Deepavali’.

“We will set up an ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the state”, the party said in its manifesto.

“The BJP manifesto contains a realistic, achievable promise which will fulfil the aspirations of Karnataka, youths, farmers, women, weavers, middle class, SC/ST communities,” Nadda claimed.

Meanwhile, another bench of the SC on Monday deferred hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the sedition law after the Centre said it is at an advanced stage of consultation on re-examining the colonial-era penal provision. The bench posted the hearing on the matter in the second week of August.

Poll’s not about you: Rahul to PM

Hitting out at the PM over his charge that he was “abused 91 times”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Narendra Modi should understand that the Karnataka election was not about him. “You have to say what you did in Karnataka for the past three years. You have to say what you will do in the next five years for youth, education, health and to fight corruption.”

