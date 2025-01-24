Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Blast at Bhandara factory NDRF launches rescue and relief operations at site

Blast at Bhandara factory: NDRF launches rescue and relief operations at site

Updated on: 24 January,2025 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

At least eight persons were killed after a blast at the ordnance factory, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said

Blast at Bhandara factory: NDRF launches rescue and relief operations at site

The explosion occurred at the Defence Factory in Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara. Pic/NDRF

Listen to this article
Blast at Bhandara factory: NDRF launches rescue and relief operations at site
x
00:00

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday rushed to the site after a blast at Bhandara ordnance factory which also resulted in a fire and subsequent building collapse incident.


According to the NDRF, at approximately 10:30 am on Friday, an explosion occurred at the Defence Factory in Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district in Maharashtra. The incident resulted in a fire and subsequent building collapse. Initially, 13 individuals were reported trapped at the site.


The NDRF team was immediately deployed to the location and is working to rescue those affected.


The NRDF said that as many as seven individuals have been rescued so far. It is feared that six workers remain trapped beneath the collapsed structure. The NDRF personnel are utilising specialised equipment to carry out the rescue operation. 

"Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of all involved," the NDRF said.

At least eight persons were killed after a blast at the ordnance factory, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

"As per preliminary information, seven persons have been injured in the blast," Nitin Gadkari told reporters.

A senior district official told the PTI that the blast caused the roof of the unit to collapse.

Meanwhile Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that 13 to 14 workers were stuck at the site.

According to police and district authorities, the explosion occurred in the LTP section of the ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area.

District Collector Sanjay Kolte said 13 to 14 people were working in the unit at the time of the incident, reported the PTI.

He said six people were brought out, and one of them died, while the others were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He wrote on X, "Deeply saddened to know about the blast at Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bhandara Blast maharashtra nitin gadkari rajnath singh devendra fadnavis National Disaster Response Force India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK