The explosion occurred at the Defence Factory in Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara. Pic/NDRF

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday rushed to the site after a blast at Bhandara ordnance factory which also resulted in a fire and subsequent building collapse incident.

According to the NDRF, at approximately 10:30 am on Friday, an explosion occurred at the Defence Factory in Jawahar Nagar area of Bhandara district in Maharashtra. The incident resulted in a fire and subsequent building collapse. Initially, 13 individuals were reported trapped at the site.

The NDRF team was immediately deployed to the location and is working to rescue those affected.

The NRDF said that as many as seven individuals have been rescued so far. It is feared that six workers remain trapped beneath the collapsed structure. The NDRF personnel are utilising specialised equipment to carry out the rescue operation.

"Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of all involved," the NDRF said.

At least eight persons were killed after a blast at the ordnance factory, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

"As per preliminary information, seven persons have been injured in the blast," Nitin Gadkari told reporters.

A senior district official told the PTI that the blast caused the roof of the unit to collapse.

Meanwhile Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that 13 to 14 workers were stuck at the site.

According to police and district authorities, the explosion occurred in the LTP section of the ordnance factory in the Jawahar Nagar area.

District Collector Sanjay Kolte said 13 to 14 people were working in the unit at the time of the incident, reported the PTI.

He said six people were brought out, and one of them died, while the others were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He wrote on X, "Deeply saddened to know about the blast at Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected."