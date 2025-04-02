Blast at firecracker factory in Gujarat town leaves 18 dead

Victims were workers from Madhya Pradesh; incident took place at around 9.45 am

Firefighters try to douse fire that broke out on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Eighteen workers were killed and five others injured after a blast at a firecracker warehouse led to a blaze and collapse of the building in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place in an industrial area near Deesa town at around 9.45 am.

“As many as 18 persons died in the incident, and five others were injured after the slab of the building collapsed following a massive blast,” SP Akshayraj Makwana said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the incident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

“The incident of the death of workers due to fire and slab collapse in a firecracker godown in Deesa is heart-breaking. My heartfelt condolences are with the relatives of the deceased in this hour of grief,” Patel said in a post on X.

“I pray that God grants peace to the souls of the deceased workers and speedy recovery to the injured,” Patel said in the post. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over the untimely death of workers hailing from MP and said the government was in constant contact with the Gujarat authorities.

