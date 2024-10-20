The blast, which occurred at 7:50 a.m., triggered the rapid arrival of a bomb squad and a police forensic team to investigate the cause.

Forensic expert collects samples from the site after a blast was reported/ PTI

A loud explosion erupted near the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, on Sunday morning. Fortunately, no one was wounded in the event, officials say.

According to police, the explosion caused damage to the school wall, surrounding stores, and a parked automobile. The affected area has been sealed off for examination.

Social media videos show dense white smoke pouring from the property. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) verified receiving a report of a detonation "near the boundary wall" of the CRPF school.

"We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned," DFS officials stated.

A senior police officer said that the explosion could have been triggered by a firecracker, but stressed that all options are being investigated. "Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles," according to the officer.

Police are checking CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to collect more information. In a statement, they verified receiving a PCR call at 7:47 a.m. regarding a loud boom.

"Upon arrival, the SHO of Prashant Vihar and staff discovered that the school wall had been destroyed, and there was a terrible odour in the air. A local shop's glasses were smashed, as was an automobile parked nearby. "Fortunately, no one was injured," police stated.

A bomb disposal squad, forensic team, and crime unit have been dispatched to the scene, and the area is still closed off for safety. Firefighter units have also been on standby.

Another senior officer stated, "Our bomb disposal teams are combing the area, and we have issued an alert to nearby police stations to increase security checks." Foot patrols have also been increased around local marketplaces. We advise the public to notify the police immediately if they see any questionable things."

Residents hurried out of their homes after hearing the loud detonation.

"Around 7:30 a.m., we heard a big explosion. We immediately believed an LPG cylinder had exploded. We immediately phoned the police and the fire department. "Many shop windows in the area were shattered," one resident explained.

Rakesh Gupta, a nearby resident, stated, "People left their homes instantly after the explosion. We're not sure what happened, but the police are investigating."

Sumit, the owner of a sunglasses shop near the bomb site, revealed that the shop's windows were smashed. "Everything in my shop tumbled to the ground. "It was an extremely powerful blast," he recounted.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.