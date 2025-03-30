Breaking News
B'luru gets India's largest space theatre

Updated on: 30 March,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

The 22 m x 15 m curved LED screen and a 3,500 square feet enclosure mimics a realistic spacecraft

B’luru gets India’s largest space theatre

B’luru gets India’s largest space theatre
India's largest LED-based immersive screen space theatre launched in Bengaluru on Saturday. Called Mission Interstellar, the theatre offers next-generation flying space voyage experience. It is housed within an eight-storey dome-shaped structure with a 23-metre-high roof.


The 22 m x 15 m curved LED screen and a 3,500 square feet enclosure mimics a realistic spacecraft. A hydraulic lift seating system for 60 guests, imported from Italy, elevates riders 40 feet into the air, synchronising movement with high-tech laser projections.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


