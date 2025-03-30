B’luru gets India’s largest space theatre

The 22 m x 15 m curved LED screen and a 3,500 square feet enclosure mimics a realistic spacecraft

Pic/Istock

India's largest LED-based immersive screen space theatre launched in Bengaluru on Saturday. Called Mission Interstellar, the theatre offers next-generation flying space voyage experience. It is housed within an eight-storey dome-shaped structure with a 23-metre-high roof.

The 22 m x 15 m curved LED screen and a 3,500 square feet enclosure mimics a realistic spacecraft. A hydraulic lift seating system for 60 guests, imported from Italy, elevates riders 40 feet into the air, synchronising movement with high-tech laser projections.

