Boat capsizes in Jhelum river in J-K, 4 dead
Boat capsizes in Jhelum river in J-K, 4 dead

Updated on: 16 April,2024 09:44 AM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

A rescue operation has been launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed, officials in Jammu & Kashmir said.

Four people drowned as a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.


Many others are missing in the incident that took place in the Gandbal Nowgam area, they said.


A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed.


So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, the officials said.

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

