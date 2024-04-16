A rescue operation has been launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed, officials in Jammu & Kashmir said.

Representative image

Listen to this article Boat capsizes in Jhelum river in J-K, 4 dead x 00:00

Four people drowned as a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

Many others are missing in the incident that took place in the Gandbal Nowgam area, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed.

So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, the officials said.

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever