Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > News > India News > Article > Body of four year old boy recovered from flooded nullah in Thane

Body of four-year-old boy recovered from flooded nullah in Thane

Updated on: 09 September,2022 11:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The body of the minor was found in the nullah near Mafatlal company around 9 am by a team of local fire brigade personnel and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the cell

Body of four-year-old boy recovered from flooded nullah in Thane

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The body of a four-year-old boy, who was washed away in a flooded nullah at Kalwa in Thane, was recovered on Friday, an official said.


The boy, Aditya Mourya, had got washed away in the swollen water body around 7.30 pm on Thursday from Bhaskar Nagar area of Kalwa, he said.

The body of the minor was found in the nullah near Mafatlal company around 9 am by a team of local fire brigade personnel and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the cell.


The body was handed over to the Kalwa police personnel, who sent it to a local civic hospital for post-mortem.

Also Read: Yakub Memon grave 'beautification' irks BJP; Mumbai police order probe

Police said they are in the process of registering a case of accidental death.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade and the RDMC have been getting calls seeking assistance following heavy downpour in the city, which received 89.41 mm rainfall, of which 71.12 mm downpour in an hour between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Friday.

During the ongoing monsoon season, the city has so far received 2,291.38 mm rainfall as against 2,981.68 mm in the previous year.

The official also said that incidents of tree fall, house collapse and wall collapse have been reported in the city, and there were complaints of water logging in low-lying areas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you going to watch the Apple launch event `Far Out` today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news thane mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK