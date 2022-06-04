Breaking News
Body of woman found half-buried in Jharkhand; probe on

Updated on: 04 June,2022 04:22 PM IST  |  Jamshedpur
PTI |

Parts of the body that seemed to have been hurriedly buried next to a college were visible, and locals in Karandih area, on spotting her jutted-out legs, immediately informed the police

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An unidentified body of a woman, who is suspected to have been crushed to death with a stone, was on Saturday exhumed and forwarded for post-mortem in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

Parts of the body that seemed to have been hurriedly buried next to a college were visible, and locals in Karandih area, on spotting her jutted-out legs, immediately informed the police, he said.




A team led by Officer-in-Charge of Parsudih police station, Bimal Kindo, recovered the body of the woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, and sent it to MGM hospital in Jamshedpur for post-mortem.


Kindo stated that the "woman was in all likelihood murdered and then buried in a hurry".

The corpse, wrapped in a shroud, had a garland around its neck, the OC said.

"On verification of CCTV footages from the area, it was found that the body was being ferried on a small van around 3 pm on Friday. It was seen returning empty a short while later," Kindo explained.

A probe has been initiated into the case, he said, adding that "once we identify the woman, the circumstances that led to her death will also become clear".

