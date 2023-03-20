Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > HC asks Maharashtra govt to consider reservation for transgenders in educational institutions govt jobs

HC asks Maharashtra govt to consider reservation for transgenders in educational institutions, govt jobs

Updated on: 20 March,2023 07:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne asked a committee set up by the state government for the issue to consider and submit a report by June 7

HC asks Maharashtra govt to consider reservation for transgenders in educational institutions, govt jobs

Bombay High Court. File Photo


The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to consider granting reservation to transgenders in state-run educational institutions and government jobs.


A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne asked a committee set up by the state government for the issue to consider and submit a report by June 7.



When Advocate General Birendra Saraf sought more time, the court remarked, "If there is a hanging sword then things move faster." Vinayak Kashid, a transgender who is a graduate in Electrical Engineering and post graduate in Technology (Electrical Power System Engineering), had filed a petition seeking modification to the advertisement issued by MahaTransco in May this year for mass recruitment to include transgender category.


Kashid's lawyer, Advocate Kranti LC, informed the court that 1 per cent reservation was provided for transgenders in all caste categories in Karnataka, and sought that such reservation policy be adopted in Maharashtra as well.

The court then sought to know why such a policy was not adopted by the state government. Saraf informed the court that transgender persons got reservation under the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) section.

The bench, however, asked what would happen if a transgender person was from the general category. "There may be some transgenders from the scheduled caste, some in general...so why not give reservation across all categories," the court asked.

Also read: Child trafficking one of most serious, heinous forms of exploitation: Bombay HC

The court asked the AG to convey its suggestion to the newly-formed committee under the social justice department of the state government. The state had issued a government resolution (GR) on March 3, 2023 for recruitment of transgenders in employment and education.

As per the GR, a committee would be set up under the social justice department comprising 14 members, who were majorly secretaries of various state departments and psychologists.

When the court asked the committee to look into the issue of reservation for transgender persons, Saraf in a lighter vein said the government had "woken up from a slumber" eight years after the Supreme Court ordered for opening doors of education and employment for transgender persons.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news maharashtra bombay high court mumbai mumbai news lesbian gay bisexual transgender

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK