Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club
CIDCO’s big push for mass housing in 2023
Mumbai: Rail corp speeds up Ghatkopar station work
Border dispute: ‘Impossible to solve 60-year border row in one hour’
Mumbai: Newborn delivered by fake doctor at illegal hospital in Govandi dies

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Border dispute Opposition targets Karnataka govt in Maharashtra Assembly over ill treatment of Marathi people

Border dispute: Opposition targets Karnataka govt in Maharashtra Assembly over 'ill-treatment' of Marathi people

Updated on: 20 December,2022 04:21 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Raising the issue in the Lower House, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jayant Patil said a lathi was raised at his party colleague and legislator Hasan Mushrif on Monday who had gone to Belagavi to meet the Marathi-speaking people

Border dispute: Opposition targets Karnataka govt in Maharashtra Assembly over 'ill-treatment' of Marathi people

CM Eknath Shinde at Maharashtra Assembly. Pic/PTI


Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Tuesday targeted the Karnataka government in the state Assembly here over the alleged ill-treatment being meted out to Marathi-speaking people in the neighbouring southern state.


Raising the issue in the Lower House, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jayant Patil said a lathi was raised at his party colleague and legislator Hasan Mushrif on Monday who had gone to Belagavi to meet the Marathi-speaking people.



Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the issue is very sensitive to everyone.


Replying to the issue, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said for the first time the Centre has intervened which is a positive step.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar said it has already been decided the matter will be discussed in detail and agreed to by the treasury and Opposition benches.

Also Read: A party behind border villages resolving to join K'taka, Telangana: Fadnavis

The long-pending border dispute between the two states flared up again on Monday when members of Opposition parties- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - from Maharashtra were stopped from entering Karnataka by the police.

They were scheduled to attend a gathering organised by the pro-Marathi group Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), an Opposition leader from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district had said.

These leaders, including NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif, were on their way to participate in a 'maha melava' (mega gathering) organized by the MES in the adjoining state.
Leaders alleged they were lathi-charged by the Karnataka Police at the border, while the Maharashtra police detained them and later released them. However, the Kolhapur district police refuted the claim of detention.

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra karnataka news India news nagpur Eknath Shinde

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK