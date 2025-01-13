MEA said India reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities

Bangladesh’s acting High Commissioner Nural Islam (centre). Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Border fencing: India summons top Bangladesh diplomat x 00:00

India on Monday summoned Bangladesh’s acting High Commissioner Nural Islam and convey ed to him that it followed all laid down protocols in the construction of fencing along the border between the two neighbours.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s action came a day after Bangladesh’s foreign ministry called Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to express its “deep concern” over the “activities” of the Border Security Force.

The MEA said it was conveyed to Islam that India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments on security measures at the border and expects that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh along with a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes.

MEA said India reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever