Border fencing: India summons top Bangladesh diplomat

Updated on: 14 January,2025 10:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
MEA said India reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities

Border fencing: India summons top Bangladesh diplomat

Bangladesh’s acting High Commissioner Nural Islam (centre). Pic/PTI

India on Monday summoned Bangladesh’s acting High Commissioner Nural Islam and convey ed to him that it followed all laid down protocols in the construction of fencing along the border between the two neighbours.


India’s action came a day after Bangladesh’s foreign ministry called Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to express its “deep concern” over the “activities” of the Border Security Force.


The MEA said it was conveyed to Islam that India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments on security measures at the border and expects that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh along with a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes.


MEA said India reiterated its commitment to ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities.

