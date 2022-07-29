Both pilots killed after IAF Mig-21 crashes near Rajasthan's Barmer

The IAF also expressed deep regret at the loss of lives and said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to probe into the matter

An Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Pic/PTI

The Indian Air Force said that both the pilots in a twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft died after sustaining fatal injuries when it crashed near Barmer district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

According to the IAF, the aircraft crashed around 9.10 pm today.

"A twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening. Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries," the IAF said in a tweet.

IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 28, 2022

The IAF also expressed deep regret at the loss of lives and said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to probe into the matter.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of the fighter aircraft in Barmer. The Air Chief briefed him about the incident in detail.

