Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
<< Back to Elections 2024

Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Updated on: 03 April,2024 03:13 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

It is worth noting that Vijender Singh, India's first Olympic medalist in boxing was earlier a part of the Congress party.

Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Vijender Singh with Vinod Tawde/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
x
00:00

Boxer Vijender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. His induction was held in Delhi at the party headquarters on April 3 in the presence of the party's General Secretary Vinod Tawde. After joining the saffron party, the boxer was heard heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 





Vijender Singh said that PM Modi had bolstered sports and added that he made the shift to "serve the people". 

The boxer told ANI, "I have joined the BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people."

In a press briefing after he joined the party, per PTI, the boxer said that his joining the saffron party was "homecoming" for him and said it was good "to be back". 

“This is kind of a homecoming for me. It is good to be back. Ever since the Modi government has come to power, the kind of respect that the sportsmen are getting across the globe currently is commendable," the sportsman-turned-politician said. 

It is worth noting that India's first Olympic medalist in boxing was earlier a part of the Congress party who had fought the Lok Sabha Election 2019 unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency. 

According to a PTI report, Singh'a name was doing the rounds for the last few days as the party had been contemplating fielding him from Mathura for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Incumbent MP and actor Hema Malini is contesting again from the seat in Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket. 

Singh comes from the Jat community which yields political influence in many seats in Haryana, western UP and Rajasthan, reported PTI. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Is Israel`s `complete siege` on already blockaded Gaza Strip justified?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vijender singh BJP delhi India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK