Boy, 8, found with HMPV in Gujarat

An eight-year-old boy from Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district has contracted human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, taking the number of cases in the state to three, an official said on Friday.

The boy, who belongs to a family of farm labourers from Prantij taluka, was found positive for HMPV in a test run by a private laboratory but health authorities had sent his blood samples to a government lab for confirmation, he said.

The child, who is currently admitted to a private hospital in Himmatnagar town, had been considered a suspected HMPV case until now. Doctors at the hospital said that the boy was on a ventilator.

