Boy, 8, found with HMPV in Gujarat

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Himatnagar
Agencies |

Top

The boy, who belongs to a family of farm labourers from Prantij taluka, was found positive for HMPV in a test run by a private laboratory but health authorities had sent his blood samples to a government lab for confirmation, he said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

An eight-year-old boy from Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district has contracted human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, taking the number of cases in the state to three, an official said on Friday. 


The boy, who belongs to a family of farm labourers from Prantij taluka, was found positive for HMPV in a test run by a private laboratory but health authorities had sent his blood samples to a government lab for confirmation, he said. 


The child, who is currently admitted to a private hospital in Himmatnagar town, had been considered a suspected HMPV case until now. Doctors at the hospital said that the boy was on a ventilator.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Human Metapneumovirus gujarat news national news

