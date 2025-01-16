Breaking News
Boy dies after falling from first floor in Tirumala facility in Andhra Pradesh

Updated on: 16 January,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  Tirupati
PTI

Top

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when the boy slipped from the first floor of Padmanabha Nilayam near verandah number three, said the official

Boy dies after falling from first floor in Tirumala facility in Andhra Pradesh

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Boy dies after falling from first floor in Tirumala facility in Andhra Pradesh
A three-year-old boy died after he slipped through the grill of a staircase in a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) facility here on Wednesday, police said.


"The boy accidentally fell down while playing with his brother. They came with their parents for darshan (visiting the deity),¿ the official told PTI.


The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when the boy slipped from the first floor of Padmanabha Nilayam near verandah number three, said the official.


According to police, the family was waiting to visit the deity on Thursday evening when this tragedy happened and it came from Chinna Chow village in Kadapa district. Police registered a case and are probing the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

