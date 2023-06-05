Breaking News
West Bengal: Boy dies in bomb blast at public toilet

Updated on: 05 June,2023 12:17 PM IST  |  West Bengal
The minor, a resident of Subhaspally, was seriously injured when he went to the public toilet near rail gate-1 in Bongaon area and the explosion took place, a senior officer said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Police in West Bengal on Monday said that an 11-year-old boy was killed in a bomb blast at a public toilet in North 24 Parganas district, PTI reported.


The minor, a resident of Subhaspally, was seriously injured when he went to the public toilet near rail gate-1 in Bongaon area and the explosion took place, a senior officer said.


The boy was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Apparently, bombs stored in the public toilet at Buxipally went off, the officer said.


Locals expressed shock over the incident and demanded the arrest of those who allegedly stored bombs in the public toilet.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in November 2022, two masons were injured in a crude bomb explosion at an under-construction building in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, as told by police. The incident took place when the masons were working at the site in Deganga area, and they received minor injuries. Three live bombs were also recovered from the spot and were defused, a police officer had said. Locals claimed that the under-construction building belongs to a TMC panchayat member. The owners of the house are being questioned and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when inputs are received)

