Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > BPSC exam candidates are being instigated claims Patna DM

BPSC exam candidates are being instigated, claims Patna DM

Updated on: 26 December,2024 10:33 AM IST  |  Patna
IANS |

Top

Patna Police initiated cane-charge on the BPSC candidates at Nehru Road and Bailey Road near the BPSC office on Wednesday; the protests were centered on the demand to cancel the BPSC exam held on December 13.

BPSC exam candidates are being instigated, claims Patna DM

Representation pic

Listen to this article
BPSC exam candidates are being instigated, claims Patna DM
x
00:00

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has claimed that the protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam candidates are being instigated by individuals and coaching institutes who are not directly related to the examination. He has claimed that many of the protest leaders are non-candidates and are spreading baseless rumours to provoke the actual candidates.


"On Wednesday, protesters moved away from the designated protest site in Gardanibagh and gathered near the restricted area close to the BPSC office on Nehru Path. Despite repeated requests from the authorities to return to the designated site, some individuals continued their protest. The police used 'mild force' to disperse the protestors from the restricted area," Singh said.


Singh's remarks came after Patna Police initiated cane-charge on the BPSC candidates at Nehru Road and Bailey Road near the BPSC office on Wednesday.


The protests were centered on the demand to cancel the BPSC exam held on December 13.

Protesters were sitting on Gardanibagh, raising concerns and expressing dissatisfaction with the exam process.

The district police are under scrutiny for their handling of the protests, particularly the use of a cane-harge on the demonstrators.

The DM, however, defended the police action, suggesting it was necessary to maintain law and order.

“We will take strict action against those provoking candidates or creating disturbances. We have names of some specific coaching institutes being involved in these activities,” Singh said.

“Certain social media handlers are accused of distorting facts and spreading baseless rumours, which is contributing to the unrest,” Singh said.

He also pointed out the incident at Gardanibagh Hospital on December 23 and said some miscreants entered the Gardanibagh Hospital, misbehaved with doctors and staff, and were involved in vandalism.

“A case has been filed against individuals who entered restricted areas, created disturbances and law-and-order problems, spread rumors and incited people. Strict action will be taken against the offenders,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

patna bihar india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK