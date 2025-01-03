BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor begins fast unto death protest

My primary demand, of course, is cancellation of the exam held on December 13 and conducting a fresh test

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor in Patna. Pic/PTI

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday began a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of an examination recently held by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Kishor made the announcement at the historic Gandhi Maidan in the state capital, three days after giving a “48-hour ultimatum” to the Nitish Kumar-led government for acting on the demand, raised by aggrieved candidates.

“My primary demand, of course, is cancellation of the exam held on December 13 and conducting a fresh test. I have also heard allegations that posts to be filled by the exam were virtually put on sale. Such corrupt officials must be identified and brought to justice”, said Kishor.

He also demanded a white paper on several competitive exams held in the last 10 years which were marred by question paper leaks and claimed that the government demonstrated its inability to crack down on the education mafia suspected to be behind the malpractices.

Notably, nearly five lakh candidates had appeared for Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13 when hundreds of examinees, all of them at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar here, boycotted the tests alleging question papers had been leaked.

