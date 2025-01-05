BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor seeks support of Rahul, Tejashwi

“These leaders are much bigger than us. They can get five lakh people to gather. The future of the youth is at stake,” Kishor, who is on strike since Thursday, said

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor with protestors in Patna. Pic/PTI

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has been on a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of the BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) exam, on Sunday sought the support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

He said he was ready to “follow” these leaders and if they were averse to his presence, he was willing to “withdraw”. “I want to inform the people that this agitation is non-political and not being carried under the banner of my party. Last night, the youngsters formed a 51-member forum called 'Yuva Satyagraha Samiti' which will steer this movement of which I am just a part. All are welcome to lend support be it Rahul Gandhi, who has 100 MPs and Tejashwi Yadav who has more than 70 MLAs”, Kishor said.

“These leaders are much bigger than us. They can get five lakh people to gather. The future of the youth is at stake,” Kishor, who is on strike since Thursday, said.

