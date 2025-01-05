Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > BPSC exam row Prashant Kishor seeks support of Rahul Tejashwi

BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor seeks support of Rahul, Tejashwi

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Patna
Agencies |

Top

“These leaders are much bigger than us. They can get five lakh people to gather. The future of the youth is at stake,” Kishor, who is on strike since Thursday, said

BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor seeks support of Rahul, Tejashwi

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor with protestors in Patna. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor seeks support of Rahul, Tejashwi
x
00:00

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has been on a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of the BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) exam, on Sunday sought the support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.


He said he was ready to “follow” these leaders and if they were averse to his presence, he was willing to “withdraw”. “I want to inform the people that this agitation is non-political and not being carried under the banner of my party. Last night, the youngsters formed a 51-member forum called 'Yuva Satyagraha Samiti' which will steer this movement of which I am just a part. All are welcome to lend support be it Rahul Gandhi, who has 100 MPs and Tejashwi Yadav who has more than 70 MLAs”, Kishor said.


“These leaders are much bigger than us. They can get five lakh people to gather. The future of the youth is at stake,” Kishor, who is on strike since Thursday, said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tejashwi Yadav rahul gandhi congress news national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK